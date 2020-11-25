Gisela Weirich-Jones
February 21, 1951 - November 12, 2020
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Peshastin, WA)
Gisela Inge Weirich-Jones died peacefully at her home, in Seattle, WA, on November 12, 2020. Gisela was a devoted teacher, aunt, grandmother, volunteer, gardener, Seahawks fan, lover of all things Disney, and a welcoming friend and neighbor.
She was born February 21, 1951, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, to her parents, Albert and Hilde Weirich. In 1953, the family immigrated to the United States and drove from New York to Peshastin, WA, where Albert worked and ultimately purchased an apple orchard. An active member of her community, Gisela participated in the local church, Girl Scouts, pep club, and was the Peshastin-Dryden High School yearbook editor, her senior year.
She graduated from Washington State University, in 1974, with a degree in elementary education and went on to teach in Chelan, Manson, and Orondo, WA. She enjoyed teaching math skills using baking measurements and always had a multitude of measuring cups in all her classrooms. A crafty and creative person, she used her skills to work on community parade floats and would often sew dresses for the royalty. Gisela also volunteered for years at the Chelan County Fair.
In 1992, Gisela fell in love with and married her best friend and neighbor, David. Gisela retired from teaching and the two purchased an investment property consisting of mini mart, storage, and truck stop, where they happily worked together. Gisela and David loved to travel and explore new places on a moment's notice, right up until David's passing in 2001.
After David passed, Gisela moved to Seattle and quickly found a new role in her community. She became the heart of her neighborhood, always welcoming her neighbors inside and working on special projects. She was often seen giving out treats, sewing dresses for neighbors, or putting up decorations for the local kids. Gisela was always willing to help out in any way she could. If she wasn't home, she could be found volunteering at Children's Hospital, where she exceeded 5000 volunteer hours, continuing until her health would no longer allow it.
She is survived by her stepdaughters: Betsy Barash and Amy Hampson; five grandchildren: Eliot Barash, Adeline Barash, Nathan Barash, Drew Hampson and Cade Hampson; nieces: Heather Weirich and Alex Weirich; and brother, Hans Weirich; and a plethora of friends and neighbors will also miss her immensely.
A Virtual Celebration of Life will be held by Gathering Us, on November 29, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Find link at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/gisela-jones/5806
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Children's Hospital at https://www.seattlechildrens.
org/giving/.