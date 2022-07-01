Gladyce L. Aunan
July 9, 1934 – June 22, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
Gladyce L. Aunan, 87, died on June 22, 2022, in Yakima, WA. She was born Gladyce Lenore Rappana in Duluth, MN, on July 9, 1934, to parents, Gladys and Archie Rappana. She graduated from Denfeld High School and University of Minnesota, Duluth. She taught Physical Education at Ordean Junior High School, Duluth, the year it opened in 1956.
In 1957, she married Wallace Aunan at Duluth and they had five children. Accompanying her husband during his Air Force career of 26 years, Gladyce and their five children crisscrossed the United States several times and traveled to 13 foreign countries, including assignments in Germany and Norway. An accomplished horsewoman, she was a 4-H Horse Club Leader in Victorville, CA, and head Vaulting Instructor for the Diamond M Ranch in Las Vegas, NV. She taught school in Duluth, MN, Las Vegas, NV, and Leavenworth, WA, before joining the staff of the Enzian Inn of Leavenworth, where she worked for 18 years, until retirement.
No matter where she lived, she volunteered, including ten years as Mission Chair of the Community United Methodist Church in Leavenworth. As Cultural Director of Epledalen Lodge, Sons of Norway, she was the heart of the Norwegian programs at North Central Washington Museum in Wenatchee, for a decade. A wife and mother extraordinaire, an athlete, philosopher, teacher, student, poet and artist, a true Renaissance Woman - Gladyce never did anything halfway. Finding her inspiration from Christ, her life motto was, "Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might." (Ecclesiastes 9:10)
Gladyce was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Dale and Duane Rappana; and her sister, Arlene Thomas. She is mourned by her husband of 65 years; her children: Lauri Aunan (Steve) of Corbett, OR, Juli Aunan-Wales of Portland, OR, Steven Aunan (Katie) of Sacramento, CA, Stan Aunan (Jojo) of Le Chable, Switzerland, and Kari Hannon (Douglas) of Yakima, WA; nine grandchildren: Perry, Erik, Alyssa, Riley, Kate, Julia, Leona, Marie, and Nathaniel; along with her brother, Larry Rappana (Lynn) of Duluth, MN.
A Family Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth, WA; followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, the family hopes memorials will be made to Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene Missions. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.