Gladys Burrell St. Dennis Simpson Smith
November 21, 1918 - December 31, 2019
Gladys Lorraine Burrell was born November 21, 1918, on a farm in Northern (Canby) Minnesota. She was the third of eight children. Following her father’s death, Gladys migrated west with her family to Eastern Oregon. There, she met and married her first husband, “Al” St. Dennis. The couple settled in Lakeview, OR.
Following WWII, Gladys’s first son, Clarke, was born; followed five years later by her second son, Robert. In the early 1950's, the family relocated to Cashmere, WA, where she raised her family. She and Al moved to Electric City, WA, in the early 1970’s, where they lived until Al passed in 1984. She then moved to Wenatchee, where she could be involved with her grandson. While there, she married Art Simpson; and she was adopted by her second family. Following Art’s passing; Gladys married “Red” Smith, and moved to Ephrata, WA, where she was adopted by her third family. After Red’s passing, Gladys returned to the Wenatchee Valley, where she finished her days spoiling her grandchild; living to 40 days past her 101st birthday. Renowned for her cooking prowess, double green thumb gardening skills, and as a master clothier, Gladys was the last living member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her two sons and families; and will be fondly remembered by the members of her three families.