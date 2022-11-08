Gladys Grace McMasters Holliday

Gladys passed away peacefully on October 15, 2022 at the age of 100. She was born September 17, 1922 in the farm home near Mt. Vernon, SD, to May Burns McMasters and Orvis Price McMasters.
Gladys spent her early years on the farm in Kennebeck, SD. She had many stories of growing up in the depression. She rode her horse, Charley, to attend a one room schoolhouse.
Gladys later moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1940, where she graduated high school and met her future husband, Rupert Holliday. They were married in 1943, and the family moved many times over the years with Rupert's job. She had so many fond memories of her time in New Town, ND, and Pendleton, OR. She and Rupert retired to Wenatchee in 1976, where they still enjoyed picking fruit at Rupert's brothers orchard in Sunnyslope. They also spent many family vacations fishing and camping along Ingalls Creek. Rupert passed away in 1984, and Gladys spent the rest of her time in the Wenatchee area. She later married Ken Brumbaugh in 1997, who passed away in 2014.
Gladys was an avid bowler. She won a Washington State tournament to qualify for the Senior National Tournament in Las Vegas, NV, where she placed second in her class. She enjoyed playing cards with the family and with various clubs. Gladys loved to play the slots at the casinos and listed fishing in her class yearbook as her favorite hobby. She will be lovingly missed and remembered.
Gladys is survived by her children: Jim, Joann, and Scott; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rupert; son, Robert; sister, Frances; and brother, Owen.
The family is very grateful for the tender and loving care she received from Marya at the Adult Family Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on November 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to SAGE www.findsafety.org, 710 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Services are under the care of Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.