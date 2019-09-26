Gladys Lorraine Fifer
1937 – 2019
Tonasket, WA
Gladys was born on November 20, 1937, in Vallejo, CA, where she lived with her parents, Marion (Michels) and Merold Heitz. She passed away in Tonasket, WA, on September 6, 2019, at the age of 81. At a young age, her family moved to Washington state, where her parents originated from. After moving to Tonasket, she had two sisters and a brother born into to the family: Donna, Cindy, and Fred. Gladys attended school in Loomis, WA, and then Tonasket. In 1955, she married Lawrence (Firp) Sylvester and they had three daughters: Mary, Kathy, and Laurie. She and Firp moved to Northern California, where he found employment working in the Redwoods as a heavy-duty mechanic. They lived there until 1970, then moved back to Tonasket and lived on the family orchard five miles north of town. In October of 1971, Firp passed away due to illness. Gladys went to work at Regal Fruit Warehouse to support her three daughters and she retired from Regal in 1998. In 1974, She married Neil Fifer and they purchased a home in town. In 1996, they sold their place in town and bought property 2 1/2 miles south of town, which is still their family home.
Gladys was a fine seamstress and she made most of her girls clothes in their younger years. She also enjoyed needlepoint and knitting. She loved to work outside in her yard. Her place always had a beautiful display of flowers in the summer. She and Neil enjoyed camping with friends and family at Toats Coulee and playing cards. Gladys had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and will be dearly missed by friends and family.
Three grandchildren were born into the family: Larry Yeckel (1972) to Mary and Jeff Yeckel; Brandon (1997) and Katie (2000) to Laurie and Tom Scalf; great-grandson, Naklin Yeckel (2013) to Larry Yeckel and Erin Schwartz. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Merold Heitz; three siblings: Donna Ehrhard, Cindy Phillips, and Fred Heitz; and her daughter, Mary Sylvester Yeckel. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Neil Fifer; daughter, Kathy, and husband, Duane Gardner, of Tonasket, WA; daughter, Laurie, and husband, Tom Scalf, of Spokane, WA; three grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at The Tonasket Eagles, 213 S. Western Ave., Tonasket, WA, on October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tonasket Eagles Scholarship fund or one of their many charity funds.