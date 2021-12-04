Gladys Marie Albright Baum, 98, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Huron, SD, on November 22, 2021. Gladys was born in De Grey, SD, on February 20, 1923, to Jesse and Harriet Albright. The family moved to Huron, SD, where she graduated from Huron High School in 1939. Gladys married Leonard C. Baum and together, raised their three children: Linda, Leland, and Janette.
In 1966, they made their home in Wenatchee, WA, where she worked as a dental assistant until retirement. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid bingo player.
In 2013, she moved to Brandon, SD to live with her daughter, then to Huron, in 2021.
She is survived by her children: Linda McCoy and Janette Cooper; nine grandkids; 15 great-grandkids; and 11 great-great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; son, Leland; seven brothers and sisters; three sons-in-law; and one great-grandson
Services will be held at a later date in Wenatchee, WA.
