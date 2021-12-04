Gladys Marie Albright Baum

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gladys Marie Albright Baum

Huron, SD

(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)

Gladys Marie Albright Baum, 98, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Huron, SD, on November 22, 2021. Gladys was born in De Grey, SD, on February 20, 1923, to Jesse and Harriet Albright. The family moved to Huron, SD, where she graduated from Huron High School in 1939. Gladys married Leonard C. Baum and together, raised their three children: Linda, Leland, and Janette.

In 1966, they made their home in Wenatchee, WA, where she worked as a dental assistant until retirement. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid bingo player.

In 2013, she moved to Brandon, SD to live with her daughter, then to Huron, in 2021.

She is survived by her children: Linda McCoy and Janette Cooper; nine grandkids; 15 great-grandkids; and 11 great-great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; son, Leland; seven brothers and sisters; three sons-in-law; and one great-grandson

Services will be held at a later date in Wenatchee, WA.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Baum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.