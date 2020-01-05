Gladys Marie Patty
East Wenatchee, WA
Loving mother and grandmother, Gladys Marie Patty, 84, was welcomed to Heaven on Saturday December 28, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of kindness. Gladys was born on September 25, 1935, to George and Ethel Mailloux in Deadwood, SD. The family later moved to the Peshastin, WA, area where Gladys grew up. As a young woman, Gladys loved looking for arrowheads, and roller skating. It was roller skating that brought her and Loye together.
Loye and Gladys married on June 21, 1952. They welcomed four boys to the world and raised them in the upper Valley, where the family worked as orchardists. Gladys would put the babies in an apple bin to play while she worked throughout the day. She never shied away from hard work. When the boys grew older, the family moved to Rock Island, WA, and Gladys went to work at Keyes Fibre, where she later retired. Gladys went to work at Costco years after retirement as a “Demo lady,” where she met many new wonderful friends.
Her dedication to her sons did not end when they became adults, as she fully supported their racing hobbies, and welcomed the racing community into her family. She would often cheer from the stands, make sure everyone had what they needed for race nights, or spend those late Saturday evenings crocheting while watching her grandchildren. She’d often wait for Loye to get home to give her the recap. Every member of the racing community had love and respect for Gladys. Her door was always open, likely with food ready. Her love and dedication reached passed her boys onto her grandchildren. She prided herself in having her hand in raising them as well. She rarely missed a baseball game, fundraiser, or event. The kindness that lives inside them was planted by their loving grandmother.
Gladys and Loye did a lot of traveling, visiting friends, relatives and national parks all across the country, often accompanied by a grandchild. They made frequent road trips to Tennessee and South Dakota to visit family. The love Gladys had for her family, friends, neighbors, and extended family is immeasurable. In the summers she and Loye would tend to a large garden, can foods, crack walnuts on the front porch, while grandkids ran and played in the yard. She leaves behind a legacy of what was good in the world. From apple pies, crochet needles, quilting, hard work, and her ever famous biscuits and gravy. Holidays and family events at Grandma’s house will be cherished forever, stories passed down to generations to come.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ethel Mailloux; and her husband, Loye A. Patty. She is survived by her brother, Arthur “Art” (Yvonne) Mailloux of Buckeye, AZ; sons: Robert “Bob” (Crystal) Patty of East Wenatchee, WA, Thomas “Tom” (Jeri Lynn) Patty of Quincy, WA, William “Bill” (Bonnie) Patty of Quincy, WA, and Jerry (Kimberly) Patty of Spokane Valley, WA; grandchildren: Karen (Brad) Kinzebach of Rock Island, WA, Tiffany Maki (Anthony) of East Wenatchee, WA, Jenifer (Teodoro) Coronado of Quincy, WA, David (Nicole) Patty of East Wenatchee, WA, Stephanie (Ryan) McGrew of Rock Island, WA, Derrik (Katelyn) Kinzebach of East Wenatchee, WA, Shad (Virginia) Darwood of Quincy, WA; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th Street, Wenatchee, WA. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements.