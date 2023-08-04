Glen Broadsword
May 17, 1934 - June 29, 2023
Glen Broadsword
May 17, 1934 - June 29, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Glen Broadsword, 89, passed away on June 29, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA. Glen was born to Alvin and Lillie Broadsword on May 17, 1934, in Burlington, CO. He spent most of his childhood in Prineville, OR, with his four sisters: Lela, Helen, Henrietta, and Shirley; and one brother, Don.
After graduating from Prineville High School, Glen joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Pacific during the Korean War. Afterwards, he attended the Oregon Institute of Technology, earning a degree in land surveying. Glen joined the Petti John Engineering Company and worked throughout the Northwest on the installation of BPA transmission lines and mid-Columbia River Dam installations.
Glen and his wife, Myrna, settled in East Wenatchee in 1964, and raised their children: Jody, Mike and Cindy. They relocated to Moses Lake, WA, from 1970 to 1980, when Glen partnered with JJ Johnson Construction. In 1980, Glen and Myrna returned to the Wenatchee Valley when Glen joined Selland Construction, where he remained until his retirement. He also served as a Douglas County Water Commissioner.
Glen's great passion was travel and adventure. His work with Selland sent him and Myrna to live in Maui for several years. They also spent years travelling all over North America in their motorhome. When their motorhome adventures slowed as Myrna's health declined, Glen became her tireless caregiver for the last years of her life.
Glen has now reunited with Myrna, to heal the greatest heartache of his life, but he will be missed by his children: Jody Sonney (Joe) of Ardenvoir, WA, Mike Broadsword (Maurya) of Entiat, WA, and Cindy Bell (Jim) of Richland, WA; and brother, Don Broadsword of Meridian, ID; grandchildren: Jeremy Sonney of Los Angeles, CA, Heather Harper (Brian) of East Wenatchee, WA, Courtney Bede (Chris) of Redmond, WA, Quinn Bell of Richland, WA, Lauren Parker (Nick) of Richland, WA and Connor Bell of Richland WA; Damin Daling (Peggy) of Waterville, WA; and his great-grandchildren: Logan and Dalton Harper, Finley and Delaney Bede, Lucas and Sydney Parker.
Glen's family would like to thank Dr. Peter Rutherford, who was always available to Glen and his family.
Please join us to Celebrate Glen's Life on Saturday, August 19, 2023, between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m., at the Highlander Golf Club, 2920 8th St. S.E. East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
