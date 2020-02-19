Glen C. Bessette
East Wenatchee, WA
Glen C. Bessette, 67, of East Wenatchee, passed away on February 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Glen’s passing came after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Glen was born in Nespelem, WA, to Harry Bessette and Bertha Williams on April 4, 1952. He attended school in Oroville, WA, a town filled with memories and friends. He married the love of his life, Judy Jones, of Seattle, WA, on May 2, 1981. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for 40 plus years.
Glen is survived by wife, Judy; three kids: Breanna (Brett), Bryce (Cal), Justine (Reece); and his four young grandchildren: Stetson, Waylon, Brock, and Shea. Family was his everything.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, with Father Jake Morton officiating. Reception at the church to follow. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.