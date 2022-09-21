Glen Melvin Hendrickson
May 26, 1930 - September 16, 2022
To send flowers to the family of Glen Hendrickson, please visit Tribute Store.
Glen Melvin Hendrickson
May 26, 1930 - September 16, 2022
Cashmere, WA
Glen Melvin Hendrickson, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022. Glen was born May 26, 1930, in Eagle Bend, MN, to Melvin and Laura (Nelson) Hendrickson, and graduated from Laporte High School, Laporte, MN, in 1949. Glen served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. During his service, he was stationed in Germany, attaining the rank of PFC.
Glen moved to Washington State in December of 1956. There, he met Norma Ray, whom he married August 19, 1957. Together, they made their home in Cashmere, WA, where he worked for Tree Top, Inc. for 35 years until retiring in 1994.
Glen was a very active volunteer within his community. He was a member of the American Legion Post #64 in Cashmere, where he proudly served as Commander for three terms. In appreciation for his devotion to the Legion, he was honored with a Lifetime Membership. Glen also volunteered with the Chelan County Fair for over 50 years, receiving the Volunteer of the Year award in 1999.
Glen is survived by his spouse, Norma, of 65 years in the their family home; sons: Jerry of Entiat, WA, Tom (Korin) of Cashmere, WA; daughter, Ramona (Gregg) of Cashmere, WA; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers; many nieces; nephews; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Cashmere American Legion Hall, 401 Sunset Hwy, Cashmere, WA. Family Graveside Services will be held at the Cashmere Cemetery prior to the memorial. Memorial Contribution may be made to Cashmere American Legion Post #64, P.O. Box 832, Cashmere, WA, 98815. You are invited to view Glen's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a memory with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.