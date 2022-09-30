Glenda Carol (Davis) Brawley

Glenda Carol Brawley was born on November 9, 1949, in Wenatchee, WA, to Estelle and Glenn Davis. The youngest of four children, Carol graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1968. She married her high school sweetheart, Doug Brawley, in 1969, and soon after, they left Wenatchee for the University of Washington before settling down in Vancouver, WA to raise three children together.
After spending years working as an insurance claims adjuster, Carol earned a nursing degree from Clark College in 1993, and worked as a nurse for 25 years before she retired. She and Doug spent their golden years in Henderson, NV, where she passed away on September 16, 2022 after a short illness.
Carol is loved and remembered by her husband of 53 years, Doug Brawley; daughters: Trista (Chris) Bamer of Fall City, WA, and Maegan Monnig of Fallbrook, CA; and son, Adam (Angela Kent) Brawley of Henderson, NV. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren: Hannah, Logan, Lane, Reid, Kylah and Ashlyn. She is also survived by her siblings: Jim (Sherron) Davis of East Wenatchee, WA, Bill (Barb) Davis of Omak, WA, and Marion Pace of Philpot, KY.
Carol's final wish was for a private observance with her immediate family to be held at her favorite place in the Nevada desert. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nature Conservancy of Nevada.