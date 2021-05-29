Glendon Jarrell "Jerry" McCarver
Wenatchee, WA
Glendon Jarrell "Jerry" McCarver, 87, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2021, at Mountain Meadows Memory Care in Leavenworth, WA. He was born on April 20, 1934, in Fayetteville, AR, to Ivan and Nina (Dorsey) McCarver.
Jerry graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1952, and married his high school sweetheart, Charlene Davis, on August 7, 1953. They raised two sons: Larry and Jeff.
Jerry retired from the Chelan County PUD, in 1989, as a hydro-mechanic.
Jerry will be remembered fondly by those who had the honor of knowing him. He was known as a hard worker, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always willing to go out of his way to be helpful to family, friends, neighbors, and any person he met. He will be deeply missed, because of the many lives he touched.
Jerry was a member of the Assembly of God Church and enjoyed volunteering his time to the church.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlene; his sons: Larry McCarver (Debbie) of Beaumont, TX, and Jeff McCarver of Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Searles; and great-grandson, Glendon Farley.
The family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at Mountain Meadows, who cared for Jerry thoroughly and with such kindness, during the last months of his life.
Funeral services will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. at 10:30 a.m. Concluding services will follow at the Wenatchee Cemetery Mausoleum. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.