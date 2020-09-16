Glenna Pauline Post
January 28, 1931 - September 1, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Glenna Pauline Post, 89, was called home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2020. Born on January 28, 1931, in Dayton, WA, to Herman and Nellie Johnson. She attended school in Omak, WA, and graduated from Omak High School, in 1949. Glenna was crowned Omak Stampede Queen, in 1949.
She lived most of her life in Wenatchee, WA, working some of those years as a hairdresser, but switched to a career in banking and retired at Columbia Federal Saving and Loan, closing mortgage loans as a Loan Officer.
Glenna was so loved and cherished by her daughters.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jenean Cockrum. Surviving her are: Karen (Harry) Knell of East Wenatchee, WA, Renae (Tom) Post of East Wenatchee, WA, and Patti (Rich) Irish of Entiat, WA. Glenna was so proud of her five grandchildren: Josh Cockrum, Ty Cockrum, Kai Knell, Kaala Knell, and Shelby Niehl; along with her eight great-grandchildren: Blake, Eli, Malia, Sienna, Micah, Isaac, Lucia, Lucus, and Cody.
Many thanks to Pat Martin and the caregivers at Senior’s Haven Adult Family Home, who created a secure, loving, and safe atmosphere for our mom to spend her last few years. We also extend our appreciation to the Hospice staff who also assisted in Glenna’s daily needs during her last few weeks.
A Celebration of Life event for Glenna will be announced at a later date. We invite you to view an online site at: www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share your memories of Glenna. Arrangements are being assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.