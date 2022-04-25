Gloria Ann O'Brien
December 23, 1930 – December 7, 2021
Peshastin, WA
Gloria Ann (Fischer) O'Brien, 90, was called to her heavenly home where she was welcomed by her Lord and Savior on December 7, 2021. She was the oldest of eight children, born to Otto and Lulu Fischer on December 23, 1930. She was raised on the family farm in Tripp County, SD. Her early education took place in a one-room schoolhouse which was a two mile walk or horseback ride from her home. Often, she would have to travel during terrible winter conditions and would seek shelter at a neighboring home even at the early age of five. At a young age, she became a championship spelling-bee winner several years in a row, where she won ribbons and awards that she would always be proud of.
When Gloria was 14, her family moved to Peshastin, WA, where she finished her education. At 18, she married the love of her life, Raymond E. O'Brien, starting their life together in Leavenworth, WA. In 1951, shortly after the birth of their first child, they moved to Kitsap County, where her husband, Ray, began working for the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. By 1959, with their now three children, Gloria and Ray moved to Seattle, WA, where he pursued a career in firefighting while she began work in the restaurant industry. She was a hard worker and balanced work and family life with ease. Ultimately, she started working at K-Mart in West Seattle, where she was promoted to manager of the jewelry department until her retirement; a career she genuinely loved.
In 1967, Gloria and Ray welcomed their fourth child, and they raised their family in the West Seattle area. In 1992, Gloria and Ray moved back to Chelan County and made their home in Valley Hi, where they hosted many holidays and family gatherings. She was a fantastic cook, baker, and canner and served an untold number of delicious meals to her family and friends. She made the best birthday cakes, Christmas breads, and Crabapple Jelly.
Gloria loved camping, fishing, and traveling with her family and friends. She and Raymond also spent many winters as snowbirds in Florence, AZ, where they enjoyed visiting the friends they had made there. She particularly treasured spending time with her closest friends, Frankie and Joe Thompson and Joan and LD Hollis. She loved salmon fishing at Westport and the Strait of Juan de Fuca, where she would out fish everyone, time after time, and made darn sure everyone knew about it! An avid sports fan, she passionately cheered on her beloved Seattle Seahawks and Mariners teams.
She was the matriarch of our family and had the unique gift of making everyone feel important and special. Gloria was a faith filled woman who loved and worshiped the Lord Jesus Christ and Almighty God with all her heart and was a long-time member of the Light in the Valley Community Church in Peshastin, WA. It was her love for her family and God that made her so dearly treasured by all of her family.
She leaves behind her children: Marla Disher of Cashmere, WA, Raymond (Julie) O'Brien of Peshastin, WA, and Randy O'Brien of Peshastin, WA; her siblings: Richard (Judy) Fischer, Gary (Becky) Fischer and Shirley (Dan) Johnson; her grandchildren: Robert (Angela) Disher, Andrew (Teresa) Disher, Christopher O'Brien, Timothy (Rebecca) O'Brien, Jason (Briana) O'Brien, Michael O'Brien Jr., Rebecca O'Brien, Lindsay Dwyer, and Stephanie Wade; 22 loved great-grandchildren; and several cherished great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years, Raymond O'Brien, Sr.: her son, Michael E. O'Brien Sr.; her parents, Otto and Lulu Fischer; and siblings: Darrell Fischer, Delilah (Dee) Hickman, Marilyn (PeeWee) McElroy, and Norma Purchase.
A Celebration of Life will be held to commemorate the life of Gloria O'Brien on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Light In The Valley Community Church, 8455 Main Street, Peshastin, WA.