Gloria Ann Ostella
August 3, 1939 - October 27, 2019
Leavenworth, WA
"Annie" was born in Arkansas to "Woody" and Marie Ellis. At the age of two months, the family moved to Leavenworth, WA. She received her 12 years of education at Leavenworth schools. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Ostella, also a local fellow. They made their first home in Wenatchee, WA. Here, their first family member, a son, Chris, was born. Soon after, they moved back to Leavenworth. A little later, daughter, Lorie, was born. Then, in October of 1962, Tracy, a second daughter, joined this busy family. The family participated and supported all of the school sports and the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club. (They all skied!)
Annie worked at the Leavenworth Fruit Warehouse and at many of the local businesses. She made many dear friends no matter where she went. The latest job, in 2004, she joined the Upper Valley Museum as the coordinator. Being a local girl who loved history and our growing little metropolis, she really loved meeting young and old people, and adding many more special friends. She served the community tirelessly until October 27, 2019, at 4:30 a.m., when she lost her courageous battle with cancer.
Her survivors are: daughter, Tracy McKinney, and granddaughter, Peyton McKinney, of Spokane, WA. Annie was preceded in death by her mother; father; husband; daughter; son; six sisters; and one brother.
A Memorial will proceed at a later date.