Gloria H. Waits
Wenatchee, WA
Gloria H. Waits joined the Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1932, in Seattle, WA, to Alfred A. and Esther A. Guertin. Gloria was raised in Northern Idaho, moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1962. She worked in the fruit industry as a packer and sorter and other positions. Gloria married Thomas J. Waits, in 1971, and moved to LaGrange, GA. She worked for Manhattan Leisure and Lathe Company as a lathe operator, engraving bowling balls, and at Westinghouse for seven years as a coil insulator operation. After returning to the Wenatchee area, Gloria worked for Northern Fruit Company until she retired, to enjoy her church family and friends. Her outdoor activities include fishing, her flower garden, and gardening. She worked many years volunteering for RSVP program at the Wenatchee Senior Center. She spent many years enjoying the pleasures and company of her three poodles and two cats.
Gloria is survived by her two children: Barbara Romppel of Rock Island, WA, and Gregory Barker of Wenatchee WA; one granddaughter, Dawn Focht of East Wenatchee, WA; two grandsons: Andy Romppel of Kennewick, WA, and John Barker of Wenatchee, WA; three great-grandsons; one brother, George Guertin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Thomas; infant son, Robert Barker, Jr.; baby sister, Dorothy; and parents.
Memorial gifts may be given to Wenatchee Humane Society or Gideon International 0f Wenatchee Camp. A Celebration of Life will announced at a later date by the family. Arrangements by Chapel of The Valley, Wenatchee, WA.