Gloria Jean Miller
September 23, 1931 - March 12, 2022
Chelan, WA
Gloria (Dietrich) Miller, 90 years old, went to be with Jesus on March 12, 2022. Gloria was born in Chelan, WA, September 23, 1931 to John C. and Maude Dietrich. She was the second born of six children. Gloria was raised in the Lake Chelan Valley on her parent's apple orchard. In her younger years, Gloria and her older brother, John, made apple boxes for their father's orchard. She also baby sat her younger siblings and cousins on the weekends. While attending Chelan High School, Gloria worked at the iconic Ruby theatre in downtown Chelan. She married Veryle Miller on March 3, 1951, just two days before he left for boot camp, and they moved to Temple, TX. Gloria worked for Farmers Insurance and ran a sub Post Office. When Veryle was shipped overseas during the Korean War, Gloria returned home to Lake Chelan to work.
In 1955, Gloria and Veryle began farming apples in the Lake Chelan Valley. They raised their two children, Mark and Kara, on their orchard and taught them the values of hard work. Gloria loved her children and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She cherished her time with them and attended all their functions including: horse shows, 4-H meetings, and Cub Scouts. Gloria enjoyed snowmobiling at their cabin in Twisp, WA, camping with friends and family, and reading anything non-fiction or health related. She also liked sewing and riding Honda motorcycles with her husband and friends. She loved to bowl and was on the Aston's bowling team for many years at Chelan Lanes.
One of Gloria's greatest joys was becoming a grandma. She loved her two grandchildren, Resa and Calin. Gloria and Veryle enjoyed taking them camping, playing card games, and going to all their sports games and activities. When they became great-grandparents, Gloria and Veryle loved taking their grandchildren and great-grandchildren to Suncadia each October for the Fall Festival. Gloria celebrated her 90th birthday with the family at Suncadia this past fall!
In retirement, Gloria and Veryle enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. They often went to Lake Havasu, AZ, and it became their winter home. When their grandson, Calin, began playing college basketball, they stayed home during the winter to travel to as many games as possible. In 1999, they had a new home built overlooking the Chelan Gorge. Gloria planted many flowers and enjoyed caring for them via her golf cart.
Gloria was an avid writer and loved to send and receive letters. I am sure many of us reading this now have received one of Gloria's amazing handwritten birthday or just-thinking-of-you cards. Her kindness and love for Jesus, her family, friends, and animals are found in her special letters to us.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Veryle Miller; daughter, Verylene Miller; son, Mark Miller; mother, Maude Dietrich; father, John C. Dietrich; brother, Delbert Dietrich; and sister, Karen Hall. She is survived by her daughter, Kara (Harold) Schell; granddaughter, Resa (Jeff) Tucker; grandson, Calin (Britt) Schell; brother, John (Leola) Dietrich; sister, Sharon Little; sister, Glenna Reeves; many nieces, nephews, and seven great-grandchildren.
Please help us in celebrating Gloria's life on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Berean Baptist Church, 515 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA. Following will be the Interment at Chelan Fraternal Cemetery and Reception at Campbell's Resort from 1:30-3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial contributions to Chelan Valley Hope or the Wenatchee Humane Society.
Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com Services have been entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.