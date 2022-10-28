Gloria "Jo" Anna Schatz
July 22, 1940 - October 14, 2022
Dryden, WA
Gloria "Jo" Anna Schatz was born July 22, 1940, in Ellensburg, WA, the youngest of three children, to Laura and Vern Gray. She passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA.
After graduating high school and attending Central Washington University for a short time, she married Jerry Gilmour, on November 1, 1960, and had two children, Valarie, and Jay. Although her marriage to Jerry did not last, she discovered she had a knack for antiques, and in 1970, opened her first shop in Kittitas, WA. While running this successful business, she took a trip to Spokane, WA, where she met the love of her life, Jim Schatz. The two were married on October 23, 1977, and Jim brought two children of his own to the marriage, Katherine and Mark.
Jo's passion for found treasures was shared with her husband Jim, and in the early 1980's, the two of them opened the Antique Mall of Wenatchee. One could often find Jo hunched over a painting, or researching a piece of jewelry or furniture, but her favorite was when she found a new apple label or a beautiful piece of turquoise. Jo and Jim also started the Gold Nugget restaurant in 1980, in Dryden, WA. Jim was the cook, and Jo loved talking to the customers, sharing stories, and learning about their lives. While the restaurant only lasted a few years, they made Dryden their home for many years, owning both homes and several apartments.
After retiring, Jo and Jim became avid travelers, focusing mainly on the Southwest. Jo was fascinated with the culture and history and loved sharing what she learned and discovered with her family back in Washington, when they came home every summer. Everyone in her life also knew how enthusiastic she was about family lineage and genealogy, a passion she maintained all her life. She absolutely loved when she found a new piece of information about a family member or friend, and couldn't wait to share it with them, never caring how long and tedious the process was, just loving the discovery of it all.
Throughout most of her life, Jo was also an avid lover and admirer of all types of birds, a passion that she enjoyed no matter where in the world she happened to be. One of Jo's favorite hobbies was watching the hummingbirds feed outside her window every day.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Vern Gray; her older sister, Charlotte (James) Waite; son, Jay Gilmour (three children); and her step-son, Mark Schatz (two children). She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Valarie (Dave - four children) Gilmour; step-daughter, Katherine (Robert - six children) Stewart; her older brother, Wes (Joanne) Gray; as well as 24 great-children (with one more on the way); along with many family friends she welcomed into her home and life over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Audubon Society, an organization that Jo loved supporting.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 12, 2022, at Dryden Improvement Club, 6818 Dryden Ave., Dryden, WA, from 12:00 p.m., to 3:00 p.m. For any additional information please reach out to Valarie. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.