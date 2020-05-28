Gloria Joanne Jordan
1933 – 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Gloria Jordan passed away at home in Wenatchee, WA, on May 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Seattle, WA, and graduated from Ballard High School in 1951. She married Larry Jordan in 1956, and spent 58 happy years with Larry, until his passing in 2015. Gloria and Larry spent their early married lives in the Seattle area. They also lived in Kansas, Tennessee, and Missouri, due to Larry’s job. After retirement in 1990, they moved to East Wenatchee, WA, then Wenatchee, where they spent the remainder of their lives.
Gloria was a devoted wife and mother. She was an award-winning quilter, because she had a great eye for color and exceptional skill at hand quilting. Gloria enjoyed other hand crafts, and all were done creatively and meticulously. Gloria was a gardener and a reader. She was quiet, observant, and had a fantastic sense of humor. After their kids grew up, Gloria and Larry enjoyed traveling and visited more than 25 countries on six continents.
Gloria loved the Lord Jesus. She and Larry were active in their churches around the country throughout their lives, and had been members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee since 1990.
Gloria is survived by her children: Dan (Gail) Jordan, Carrie Jordan (Rick Leonard), and Jackie (Mark) Tsutakawa; two grandchildren: Katie Tsutakawa and Megan Tsutakawa; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Larry; parents, Carl and Sybil Bringedahl; and two siblings: Hubert Bringedahl and Evelyn Morehead.
Memorial gifts may be made in Gloria’s name to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1050 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA 98802. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
We love you, Mom. We miss you now, but we will see you later.