Gloria June Evans McEachern
Wenatchee, WA
Gloria June Evans McEachern passed away on September 18, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on June 5, 1936, in Portland, OR. She grew up in El Monte, CA. She later moved to Washington State with her family, where she worked for her Aunt Grace and Uncle Mitch at the Cougar Inn on Lake Wenatchee. This is where she met her husband, Earl McEachern. She went to school in Leavenworth, WA, and graduated in 1954 from Wenatchee High School.
She married Earl Thomas McEachern on June 18, 1954, in Peshastin, WA, where they lived until 1960. They then moved to Leavenworth, WA, where their four children were born. They lived on Commercial Street in Leavenworth until Earl’s death on December 18, 2001. She lived the remainder of her life in Wenatchee, WA.
Gloria is being remembered as a fabulous mother. She had a fabulous flair for fashion. She was a very social and intelligent lady. Gloria worked as a nurse’s aid at the Leavenworth hospital. She then worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Chandler. She worked in a few shops in town, including the Pendleton shop (as evidenced by her closet). She enjoyed going to King’s Orchard Church of Christ, while she was able.
Gloria is survived by daughter, Bonnie (Rich) Norwick of East Wenatchee, WA; sons: Mike (Nivea) of Ontario, CA, Max (Sheryle), and Jeff (Tiffany) from Wenatchee, WA; sister, Marceline; grandchildren: Travis, Tyler, Conner, Logan, Halee, Marriah, and Ava.
Special thanks to friends, Dorothy and Carolyn. Also her hairstylists, Elaine and Pam.
As per Gloria’s wishes, no services are scheduled. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.