Gloria Pashinski passed away on March 12, 2022, surrounded by her children in her home, after a nine year long battle with cancer. We are so thankful she is now pain free. Gloria was born on February 1, 1948, in Wenatchee, WA, to Stanley “Mike” and Angela Aumell. She was their first daughter and number five out of eventually ten children. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1966, and from Wenatchee Valley College in 1968. Gloria married and moved to Florida for some years, where she attended the University of Miami, before returning to Washington state and settling in Bothell. Gloria raised her five children and then went on to get her Master's Degree in Psychology in 2003.
She thrived as a social worker serving the mentally ill for several years, advocating for the best possible care and support for their needs. Her colleagues described her as a kind, caring, spiritual, and gentle soul. Her very presence had a magical calm that was valued greatly. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and had many one liners. She also enjoyed trips with her sisters, cousins, and friends to visit family members and different destinations around the country.
The Southwest held a special interest for her, and she enjoyed art from, and traveling to, Sedona, AZ. Gloria loved classical music and could play the piano by ear. She had a spiritual side and an interest in the mystical for the last several years of her life. Family was important to Gloria, and she was always ready to host a birthday party or holiday get together in her home.
She is survived by her children: Mary (Vinnie Walters), Amy, Jonathan (Julia), Nathan (Amanda), and Ann (James Church); her ten grandchildren; David Pashinski (former spouse); her siblings: James, Fred, Kas, Mary, and Tom, and their spouses; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; Aunt, Thelma Wolfe; and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Reception to follow on site at Kuykendall Hall.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Pashinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
