Gordon Charles Marx
Waterville, WA
Gordon Charles Marx, 70, of Waterville, WA, died on June 2, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, after a prolonged illness. Gordon was born on July 9, 1949, in Dickenson, ND, to parents, Peter and Cecelia (Gordon) Marx, and was the last of nine children. He served in the United States Army after graduation, and completed a tour of duty in Vietnam, during the Vietnam War.
On June 22, 1974, Gordon married Joan Heisig in Pasco, WA. The couple lived in Montana, North Dakota, and Washington state during their 46 years of marriage.
Gordon had a terrific sense of humor, and possessed an upbeat attitude, and zeal for life. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan and there was no use trying to get his attention if a game was on tv. In his free time, Gordon enjoyed a blisteringly hot cup of coffee and working through a crossword puzzle. He was optimistic that he would one day win the “Big One” in the lotto, and enjoyed playing the game for many years, even until the last. Scratch-off tickets were his favorite, a childlike gleam in his eyes wondering if he was going to be a winner. Gordon was able to find joy in even the smallest things.
Gordon leaves behind his wife, Joan; and seven children: daughter, Amy Smith, and grandchildren: Zac, Olivia, Joseph, and Beatrice of Ephrata, WA; son, Tim (Marti) Smith, and grandchildren: Ben, Alex, and Siena of Moses Lake, WA; son, Jeff (Natalie) Marx, and grandchildren: Julia, Zoë, Emmett, and Peter of Waterville, WA; son, Greg Marx of Waterville, WA; daughter, Katie Marx of Kennewick, WA; daughter, Heidi (Blair) Holland, and granddaughters: Hazel and Rose of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Molly (Andy) Johnsen, and grandchildren: Levi and Ella of Newport, WA; and sisters: Marian Christianson of Fargo, ND, Shirley (Frank) Timm of Moses Lake, WA, and Katherine (Ron) Antonchuk of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: William, James, Donald, and David; sister, Eva; and a sister that died in infancy.
The family would like to thank Derek Whitehall, PA, and staff of Waterville Clinic, Waterville Ambulance Service, Ballard Ambulance, and LifeFlight. The family would like to give special thanks to the Central Washington Hospital Intensive Care Unit and staff, the doctors, nurses, and other providers for their care, empathy, and compassion for Gordon and the family.
A private Family Memorial will be held. The family requests donation remembrances in honor of Gordon be made to Waterville Ambulance Service, 117 S. Chelan St., Waterville, WA, 98858. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA, is handling arrangements.