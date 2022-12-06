Gordon Dallas Stromquist passed away on October 26, 2022, in Vida, OR. He was born on August 2, 1954, in Wenatchee, WA. to Otto and Mildred (Mortimor) Stromquist. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1972. Through the years, Gordon followed different paths including: as an artist, collector, locksmith, and caregiver. Some of his favorite things were reading, listening to old-time radio shows, collecting comic books, and spending time at High Camp. He especially enjoyed a broken-in leather hat, his favorite cowboy boots, and quiet living by the mountains. His friends will always remember his lightness of spirit, his faith, his loyalty, his art, and his prayerful presence, as well as a light touch and uplifting turns of phrase.
Gordon is survived by his sister, Shirley Peyton; his nieces and nephews: Tom (Marsha), Kelly (Keith), Sharon (Lee) and Scott (JoDee); 12 great-nieces/nephews; and four great-great-nieces/nephews. His dear friends will also miss him including: Ron and Sue, Nancy, Dean, Marian and Stan, Beverly, and his special caretakers. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Patrick Peyton; and a great-nephew.
A Memorial for Gordon will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Stromquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.