Gordon Ellis Black
Mansfield, WA
Gordon Ellis Black, 95, went home to be with the Lord, on October 11, 2019. All four daughters and his wife were present. He was born in Waterville, WA, to Harry and Mary (Robbins) Black on August 4, 1924. His siblings were: Howard Black (Ardith), Maxine Schmidt (Deane), and Lois Branscom (Darel).
As a young boy, he lived for a while in Adrian, MO. His family moved to Mansfield, WA, where he graduated in 1942. In June of 1943, Gordon joined the Marine Corps and participated in the battles of Peleliu and Okinawa as a radio man with the 1st Marine Division. He was always a proud United States Marine.
Returning home, he worked for Waterville Union Grain with his father. Gordon married Colleen Wainscott in 1947. They had four daughters: Kathy Wade (Will), Denise Poole (Tom), Shannon Leander (KD), and Paula Young-Keeffe (Jim). He retired after 44 years from Central Washington Grain Growers as manager of the Mansfield Station.
Gordon enjoyed many years of hunting and exploring Douglas County. Hunting, guns, and the great outdoors were his passions. He was well known for his uncanny skill, calling coyotes. As grandpa, he taught his grandchildren gun safety, shooting, and reloading. Being a clever storyteller, he would hold an audience captive with his humor and one-liners: “It’s mind over matter; if you don’t mind then it really don’t matter.” Gordon loved and entertained his grandkids; they can even recite his one-liners such as, “I take a bath once a week whether I need it or not!” He remembered the names of everyone he met and always had something good to say about them.
He is survived by his wife; four daughters; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Branscom; and brothers-in-law: Bill and Richard Wainscott (Norma).
Please join us in a Celebration of Gordon’s Life at the Mansfield School Gymnasium, 491 Road 14 NE, Mansfield, WA, on November 2, 2019, at 1:00 p,m. Donations may be made to Mansfield Ambulance Fund or the Mansfield Museum. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Waterville Funeral Home, Waterville, WA.