Gordon Kossow
Waterville, WA
Our dad, Gordon Kossow, 95, passed away peacefully, on April 5, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital. Dad had a long and great life. He was in born Grand Rapids, MN, on June 30, 1924. At the age of 18, during WWII, he joined the U.S. Navy. In the winter of 1946, while Dad was on leave, he met a beautiful red-head named Irene Benson, of Marcel, MN. They were married on April 26, 1947. Little did they know this chance meeting would turn into a “Love Affair” that would last nearly 75 years. They had three daughters: Penny, Patty, and Peggy.
In 1959, they moved to Kirkland, WA, where they lived for 50 plus years. When Dad retired, they traveled the U.S. and Mexico for five years. In 1991, they moved to Waterville, WA, where two of his daughters lived.
Mom passed away in September of 2019, and almost immediately Dad’s health began to deteriorate. Seven months and one day later, Dad joined Mom in Heaven.
Dad is survived by his three daughters: Penny Kossow (Harry Viehmann) of Show Low, AZ, Patty Andrews (Doug) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Peggy Whited (Dennis) of East Wenatchee, WA. He was blessed with four grandchildren: Marty Hurlbut of Yakima, WA, Missy Brooks of Ephrata, WA, Christopher Whited of Lewiston, ID, and Steve Whited. He also had five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild on the way. Dad was preceded in death by mom (Irene) in September; one sister; and one brother.
We would like thank Dave Quillin and Jim Hamm for their devoted friendship to our Dad.
There will be no services due to the Corona Virus.