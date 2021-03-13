Gordon L. Heinrich
East Wenatchee, WA
Gordon L. Heinrich died peacefully at home, on March 7, 2021, in East Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 72. Gordon was born on June 26, 1948, in Leavenworth, WA, to John and Lillian Heinrich. He graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School in 1966.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Cynthia Heinrich of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Gretchen Krenn of Seattle, WA; and sister, Theresa Palmer of Green Valley, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant daughter, Sarah Heinrich.
A small Graveside Service is planned for sometime this summer at Cashmere Cemetery. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.