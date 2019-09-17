Gordon Leroy Martin
Wenatchee, WA.
Surrounded by his loving wife and children, Gordon Martin, 86 years young, died peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019. Surely, his daughter, Julie was there to welcome him to his heavenly home. Born in a log cabin, in North Dakota, on July 15, 1933, he likened himself to one of the early presidents. Gordon was the youngest of three children born to George and Esther Martin. His family migrated to western Washington in 1934, and settled in the Lynden, WA, area. In 1941, they moved to Bremerton, WA, where he received his education. Gordon’s passion for basketball began at an early age, playing for Bremerton High School and Olympic College. He was voted co-captain of the basketball team and received many awards before enlisting in the service. His service in the United States Army included tours of Korea and Japan. Upon his discharge, he returned to Bremerton and played one more year on the Olympic College basketball team.
Gordon married his soul mate, Joan Scouten, on the morning of New Year’s Eve, in 1955. The date had been changed due to conflict with a basketball game! For many years, plans were changed to accommodate basketball schedules: whether it was their children, grandchildren, or Gonzaga Bulldogs. Their motorhome was purchased for the express purpose of filling it up with family and friends to follow the local sports teams wherever they went.
They lived in Edmonds, WA, for two years while he was employed by Golden Rule Bakery in Seattle, WA. In 1958, with first baby in arms, they moved to Quincy, WA. His wife’s uncle, Harold Scouten mentored him in the grocery business, working his way up from produce manager to store manager. Opportunity came in 1963, when Gordon and Harold together, bought their first market in Cashmere, WA. In 1965, Gordon and his father-in-law, Lyle Scouten, formed the partnership of Martin & Scouten, Inc. By 1980, they owned and operated numerous supermarkets in eastern Washington. Gordon was named Washington State Food Dealers Grocer of the Year in 1979, and served as Chairman of the Board from 1982 to 1983. For 18 years, he was member of the Associated Grocers Board of Directors. Gordon was highly respected by his fellow grocers and associates. He was truly a leader in the food industry.
While Gordon was a dedicated progressive grocer and ardent community supporter, family always came first. This gentle giant was an outstanding family man, both husband and father. Blessed with three sons and four daughters, he took time to coach little league, be involved with his children’s 4-H Club, serve as St. Francis Xavier parish council president, and chair fundraising committee for Cashmere High School. In the midst of all the busyness, his children always knew they could count on him to be at every event they took part in, be home for dinner, and many evenings back to the store, when all had been tucked into bed. Dancing, golf, tennis, pickle ball, and summers spent at Lake Chelan, were cherished pastimes with family and friends.
Retiring in 1992, Gordon and Joan began wintering in California. Golfing mixed with volunteering his time to Braille Institute Horse Program and Martha’s Soup Kitchen were favorite pasttimes. Retirement also included many golf excursions and travel throughout the world. The ultimate trip was a family affair in 2006, spending their 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii with all 36 family members (at the time).
A cowboy at heart, he passionately shared his love for horses with his children and grandchildren. For many years, Gordon made daily trips to Dryden, WA, to groom and ride his horses. Giving of his time at Alatheia Riding Center was another act of kindness he shared.
Gordon was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cashmere from 1963 to 1993, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wenatchee, WA, from 1993 to present. His faithful and servant's heart will always be remembered.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joanie, of 63 years; along with their children: Sue Martin, Tracy Franklin (Ron), Mike (Michelle), Jeff (Julie), Rob (Annie), and Kris Reinhart (Kirby). He is also survived by his sister, Marlene (Dave) Johnson; 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie; parents, George and Esther Martin; and his brother, George Jr. and wife, Bobbie.
A special thanks to all of doctors and nurses and to Central Washington Hospital Hospice.
Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA. On Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., a Celebration of Life with a funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott, Wenatchee, WA, followed by internment at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Memorials may be made to Cashmere School Foundation, 210 S. Division Ave., Cashmere, WA, 98815, to provide help for the needy. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.