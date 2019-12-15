Grace Ella Shaw Weber
Quincy, WA
Grace Ella (Shaw) Weber passed away on November 25, 2019, on Vashon Island, WA, at the age of 108. Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, she resided in Kirkland, WA, and Vashon Island in her later years. She was an avid reader, writer, musician, gardener, photographer, editor, and reporter. Grace was born in Salt Lake City, UT, on June 17, 1911, and grew up in Alberta, Canada, and Burien, WA. She worked in naval shipyards during WWII and lived in San Francisco, CA, and Kodiak, Alaska.
Grace moved to Quincy, WA, in 1946, and with her husband, Henry P. Weber, farmed on Babcock Ridge. She loved flowers and had an iris farm there with her sister-in-law, Jean Weber. Grace was a journalist for the Quincy Valley Post-Register, the Grant County Journal, the Wenatchee Daily World, the Spokane Chronicle, and the Ellensburg Daily Record. She was also a Columbia Basin Correspondent for the Associated Press.
Grace retired from the Ellensburg newspaper and ran a bookstore there. She continued to submit freelance articles to newspapers and magazines until she was in her 90's. Grace’s life was described in her memoir, All Those Hats, published when Grace was 100 years old.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Henry P. (Hank) Weber, in 1959; and her son, William W.R. (Pat) Mayer, in 2007. Grace is survived by daughters: Sybil and Stephanie; their daughters: Colleen and Chelan; and their children. Also, Pat’s children: Bob, Phil, Darryl, Gary, Boyd, Henry, Roxanne, and Steve; and their children and grandchildren.
Internment will be in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle or Vashon Threshold Choir.