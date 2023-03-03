Grace Lorna Fleming Weaver
(formerly of Malott, WA)
Grace Lorna Fleming Weaver
(formerly of Malott, WA)
The immediate and extended families of Grace Lorna Fleming Weaver, were deeply saddened to learn of her death in April of 2020. A bright spirit has passed from this world. Grace was born, September 1, 1972, in British Columbia, Canada, to her birth mother, Lorna Fleming.
At Lorna's passing, Grace was adopted by her maternal grandparents, Patrick and Clara Fleming. At age six, Grace moved to Johnny Appleseed ranch in Malott, WA, and was adopted by family cousins, Steve and Ellen Weaver. Those were happy, busy years: Campfire, Okanogan Music Company, skiing at Loup Loup, and riding her beloved horse around Appleseed. On these orchard rides, Grace often dropped in on a family friend who remembers her as, “A golden girl, with a golden smile, on a golden horse.”
Grace attended the Malott and Okanogan schools until her senior year, when her parents moved to Yakima, WA, where she graduated from West Valley High School and earned her CNA degree from the Yakima Valley Skills Center. She attended Linfield College of Nursing in Portland, OR, and earned her B.S. degree in Recreational Management from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA. Grace had many jobs in her life, from nursing, to hotel management, even guiding tourists on horseback through Yellowstone. Her happy nature, beautiful smile, and goofy sense of humor charmed all who met her.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Ellen “Ellie” Grace Narvaez of Bellingham, WA; her parents, Steve and Ellen Weaver of Selah, WA; and her brother, Andrew and his family of Redmond, WA. She is also survived by a bevy of uncles; aunts; and cousins from both the Fleming and Weaver families. Chantelle Fleming Hodson and Jason Fleming were special cousins in her life.
In Grace's memory, a scholarship has been established at Yakima Valley College Foundation for students pursuing an AAS degree or Certification in Substance Abuse Disorder in the Allied Health Department. Contributions may be made to: YVC Foundation, P.O. Box 22520, Yakima, WA, 98907. Please note: Grace Weaver Scholarship. That such a program exists is tragic.
