Grace McLean Lester
Wenatchee, WA
Grace McLean Lester was born in Omak, WA, in 1927, the eldest of three children, born to Walter and Winnie McLean. Early childhood was in Mansfield, WA, on the family ranch, then high school in Wenatchee, WA. Grace was married to J.F. "Bud" Lester, Jr., in 1948, and the two graduated from Washington State College, in 1950. Grace graduated with degrees in Home Economics and Art. Their first home was in Kennewick, WA, where they had three children. The family spent time in Spokane, WA, Arlington, TX, and Sunnyvale, CA. They retired, in 1980, and returned to Wenatchee, to be near their parents.
Grace was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and it showed in her everyday life. She lived her life with purpose. Everyone who knew her loved her. Grace was very involved with the First Presbyterian Church, wherever she lived. She was a passionate Republican, serving as past Republican Women president, election poll supervisor, and precinct officer. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, golf, and painting.
Grace is survived by her two daughters: Debbie (Tim) and Jo (Andy); brother, Alex McLean (Bonita); and sister, Mae Hamilton; three grandchildren: Carrie (Tommy), Sandra (Collin) and J.F. (LuAnn); eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; and son, Don. This wonderful woman will be greatly missed.
We are grateful to the Hospice team from Confluence Health, for their professional and compassionate help, as we cared for our precious mom at the end of her life.
At her request, a party is planned in the spring to celebrate a life well lived. The family is suggesting donations in Grace’s memory be given to The Lighthouse Ministries at https://www.wenatcheelighthouse.org/.