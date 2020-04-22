Grant L. Leavell
Tonasket, WA
Grant L. Leavell, age 79, of Tonasket, WA, passed away on April 15, 2020, after a nine month battle with cancer. He was born on August 14, 1940, in Chopaka, British Columbia, at the home of his parents, Wilbur and Mildred (Perry) Leavell. At a young age, the family moved to Oroville, WA, so his older brother and sister could attend school. They settled in south Oroville and Grant spent his childhood making friends with young and old alike. He began his career as a box-boy for Ben Prince who owned a grocery store on Main St., Oroville. He graduated from Oroville High School and moved to Spokane, WA, where he apprenticed as a butcher, eventually returning to his hometown, and once again worked for the Prince family managing the grocery store. He married Sandra Greenaway in 1961. They adopted a son in 1965, a second son in 1968, and a daughter in 1972. They moved to their current home in 1967, and he began his second career, farming. In 1990, they purchased a small grocery store in Tonasket, Grant’s Market, and he continued to make many new friends and enjoyed serving the public. He loved all sports, antique cars, and of course, his store, and family.
Grant was a member of the Aurora Masonic Lodge #201, The Shriners, and Scottish Rite.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Greenaway) Leavell; children: Michael C. Leavell, Douglas D. Leavell, Aimee A. Leavell; brother, Rodney (Linda) Leavell; and nephews: Derek and Corey; grandchildren: Grant D. Leavell, Lee R. Leavell, Renee H. Leavell, Elizabeth A. Leavell, Wesley J. Leavell; great-grandson, Owen James; and aunt, Georgia Thompson of Omak, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Mildred; brothers: Bill and Frank; and sister, Barbara Michels.
Interment was at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery with a commemoration of life to be held at a later time. Memorials can be made to the following: Spokane Shriners Children’s Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA, 99204, Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1270, Oroville, WA, 98844, or a charity of your choice. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.