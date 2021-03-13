Grant Towland Weyenberg

Grant Rowland Weyenberg
1942 - 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Longtime Wenatchee, WA, area resident, Grant Weyenberg, passed away peacefully, on March 10, 2021. He was 78.
Grant and his wife, Alice, moved here, in 1968, after he served in the U.S. Navy, during the Viet Nam war. He was an avid cook and gardener and their home became a warm gathering place for extended family and friends. He retired from GTE/Verizon, after 35 years of service to the community. His mainstay, Alice, preceded him in death 15 years ago.
He was a big man with a broad grin, big heart, and crushing bear hugs.
He leaves behind two loving daughters: Dawn and Erin; and two fine grandsons: Koehl and Tristan.
Services pending because of the pandemic. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.