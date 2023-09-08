Greg Clinton Moses
1950 – 2023
Our beloved Greg went to be with the Lord on August 30, 2023. He passed away at home, with family by his side, following an extended illness. He was born to Alvin and Rita (Conrad) Moses on May 24, 1940, in Omak, WA.
Greg grew up on Poque Flat at the family home and apple orchard, where he attended Omak schools, graduating in 1968. In high school, he played football, basketball and ran track. All three years, he competed at state for pole vaulting and track relays, and later, went on to play football at Spokane Community College and then, both football and track at Eastern Washington University. In 1974, he received his BA in Industrial Arts Education and started his teaching and coaching career at Tolt High School in Carnation, WA. In 1977, he transferred to Eastmont High School, where he taught woodshop and became a counselor after finishing his Master's of Education and Counseling from Whitworth College in 1983. After 35 memorable years (of which, 28 included coaching football and 3 coaching golf) at Eastmont, Greg decided to retire in 2012. However, full retirement was not to be. Chelan High School was in need of a counselor, so he took on the position for the next five years, eventually fully retiring in 2017.
In 1975, Greg married Linda M. Crowell, where they lived in Kirkland, WA, until moving to East Wenatchee to raise their two sons: Scott and Steven. Both Greg and Linda ran the Eastmont Youth Baseball Organization for 7 years, where Greg coached youth baseball, basketball and all-star teams. He was well known for umpiring high school varsity baseball, basketball and American Legion games for over 23 years. He and Linda were both Young Life and Cub Scout leaders, and he was a team member for the Outreach for High Risk Teens Organization known as Eastmont's Polar Bear Expedition. Greg's life and love was working with children and teens of all ages. His door was always open for those in need. It was definitely his call in life.
Upon leaving this world, Greg had one final request. He wanted everyone to know that his number one love was God, his Heavenly Father, his wonderful wife of 48 years, Linda, and his sons: Scott and Steven and their families. They were all his joy in life. Included in his request, were all of his extended family, friends, students and co-workers, who he wanted all to know blessed and impacted his life tremendously.
Greg was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons: Scott (Laura) Moses of Gilbert, AZ, and Steven (Lesley) Moses of East Wenatchee, WA; two grandsons: William and Gregory Moses of East Wenatchee, WA; and two sisters: Janet Pillow of Omak, WA, and Marla Ford of Seattle, WA. Preceding him in death were his parents, Alvin and Rita; and brothers: Paul, Roy, and Mark.
Please join us at Sage Hills Church, 1601 5th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., where Pastor Mike Wilson will be officiating in the Celebration of Greg's Life.