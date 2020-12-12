Greggory Glen McManus
formerly of Okanogan, WA
Greggory Glen McManus was born on August 16, 1951. He passed on November 14, 2020, of chronic heart disease. Greg was the son of the union of Lois June Humphrey and Hal Jay McManus, both of whom were raised in the Wenatchee Valley. The second of four brothers and a youngest sister, he attended Okanogan High School, where he excelled in athletic prowess, leading his football team to consecutive undefeated seasons, in 1968 and 1969. He was, also, part of a basketball team that qualified for the Washington State finals. In addition, Greg starred on the state champion Wenatchee Valley College football team, in 1970. He later attended Washington State University.
In his early years, Greg worked as a firefighter on the U.S. Smokejumper Base "Helitac" team out of Winthrop, WA, and later, as a proud member of the local Pile Drivers Union in Seattle, WA. Greg was involved in heavy construction in the Puget Sound Region. In later years, he became a metal fabrication artist as his passion. Greg always reflected fondly on the beloved Okanogan teammates and friends of his youth, his horse, Willy, and their childhood adventures in the rugged Okanogan country. He loved these memories to the end....
He is survived and will forever be loved by his brother, Jeffrey Jay McManus and sister-in-law, Carolyn, of Lake Forest Park, WA; sister, Jennifer Ina McManus of Wenatchee, WA; and three nieces: Sara, Meagan, and Kerry. He was preceded in death by younger brothers: Brian Lee McManus and Hal Jay McManus.