Gregory Linn Sandoval
November 29, 1953 – August 27, 2022
Fort Lauderdale, FL
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Gregory Linn Sandoval, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on August 27, 2022, in South Salem, surrounded by the love and care of his entire family, after a short eight-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Greg was born on November 29, 1953, in Richland, WA, to Elsie Colwell, and was raised by his beloved uncle, Basil and aunt, Twila. He attended Cashmere High School, and it was there, that he excelled in wrestling and football. It was his proficiency in wrestling, after winning state titles, that allowed him the opportunity to attend the University of Washington on a full wrestling scholarship.
He met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Cameron) Sandoval, 39 years ago at a hotel lobby while on vacation in Mazatlán, Mexico. It was love at first sight and they were married six months later. Shortly after, they welcomed daughter, Ashley, son, Ryan and daughter, Bree.
Greg was a self-made man, who continuously defied the odds of the cards dealt to him. It was the challenges he faced as a young man, which continuously drove him to excel at every job he took, becoming proficient in many different and unique skills. He spent many of his earlier years working logistics in upper management at UPS and Federal Express. This experience would eventually take him and his family abroad as Expatriates to countries such as Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, China, and Belgium. It was these experiences that were the catalyst to Greg starting his own logistics company and eventually bringing his family to South Florida, where they would finally settle.
There was nothing he loved more than his family and having adventures with his wife and best friend, Elizabeth. Greg truly felt most complete while spending time with each of his children and grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as “Pop Pop”. Aside from that, he adored traveling, hiking, biking and the mountains - as an avid hunter who annually took his son and sons-in-law back to the mountains of his beloved Washington State. Weekends were always spent at his Jensen Beach villa, unplugging and relaxing at the beach with his sweetheart, or cruising the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal in his pontoon boat.
He was a most loyal friend who would do anything for those he loved. Anyone who was in his circle was privy to his warm heart, selflessness, and loving nature - while everyone - to his reliability, allegiance, and integrity. Greg Sandoval left profound and lasting impressions on all those he embraced, but particularly, on the family whom he lovingly molded and mentored.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his daughter, Ashley and son-in-law, Michael, and their sons: MJ and Ryland; his son, Ryan and fiancé, Kelly; his daughter, Bree and son-in-law, Lee, and their sons: Cameron and Casey. There will not be a day that goes by that the void of his loving presence will not be felt in each of their lives.
In lieu of services and flowers, the family requests donations be made to either one or both causes that give back to organizations which carried him and his family throughout the vicious battle against his Pancreatic Cancer. For donations to White Plains Hospital, Palliative Care Team: https://www.wphospital.org/foundation/greg-sandoval/. For donations to PanCan: http://support.pancan.org/go-to/gregsandoval. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.efcarterfuneralhome.com for the Sandoval family.