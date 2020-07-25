Gregory Steven Tontini
February 11, 1969 - July 2, 2020
Seattle, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Greg Tontini of Seattle, WA, died unexpectedly due to a heart attack, while mountain biking with friends in Snoqualmie, WA. Greg was born in San Francisco, CA and moved with his family to Wenatchee, WA, in 1977. Greg attended Wenatchee High School and graduated from Washington State University, in 1992, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Greg married the love of his life, Julie Castaldi, in 2008. Greg worked as a mortgage broker and real estate agent in Seattle, and was well respected for his friendliness and integrity within the community.
Greg had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed meeting new people and had a knack for making them “lifelong friends” after a single encounter. It was difficult to go anywhere without Greg knowing somebody. Greg also enjoyed almost every sport imaginable and was a fantastic athlete. He could be found snowboarding, cycling, surfing, hunting, or fishing. Greg never turned down an invitation to have fun. In addition, Greg loved spending time with his wife doing puzzles, art projects, relaxing at their favorite coffee shops, and training his dog at the beach. He was known for his witty personality, infectious smile, and dedication to his friends.
A quote from Greg’s cousin, Kristen (Kerr) Gannon, is a very fitting tribute to Greg:
“Greg had literally hundreds and hundreds of friends and a way of making each person feel special and loved. That was his talent; loving others. With the value of all that human connection, he was the wealthiest man I know."
Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Betsy Tontini; uncle, Steve Kerr; uncle, Roy Tontini; grandparents, Nevio and Evelina Tontini; and grandparents, Fred and Patricia Veitch. He is survived by his wife, Julie Tontini; father, Nevio Tontini; brother, Jeff Tontini; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; hundreds of friends; and his faithful Labrador Retriever, Fletcher.
A private Memorial Service will be held in Seattle, WA, in the near future. A larger Memorial Service will be held when COVID restrictions are lifted. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to: “Cancer Care of NCW”, 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, (509) 663-6964, or to the Community Foundation of NCW, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, (509) 663-7716.