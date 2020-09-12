Gregory Thomas Thofson

Gregory Thomas "Greg" Thofson
Wenatchee, WA
Gregory Thomas ”Greg” Thofson, age 69, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital, after an extended illness. Greg was born in Wilbur, WA, on July 21, 1951, to George “Red” and Joyce Thofson. The family moved to Wenatchee, where Greg attended school, graduating in 1969, from Wenatchee High School. He then went on to attend Washington State University (GO COUGS!) and Wenatchee Valley College receiving an AA in Business Administration.
On September 23, 1973, Greg married Sandra Lolos (Lee) and on October 9, 1974, their daughter, Amy Marie, was born.
Throughout Greg’s life, he worked for many local companies including Denny's, Dick’s Tires, B&F Distributing, and retired from Cintas, as a service sales representative.
Greg had a love for sports. He enjoyed playing softball, hockey, broomball, bowling, hunting, downhill skiing, with his biggest love being golf. When Greg was not playing golf, he was watching it on TV or reading golf magazines. Greg was also an avid Seahawks and WSU football fan.
Greg also loved to travel. He visited Mexico a few times, a family trip to Canada with Amy, a visit to Southern California with Amy and her twins, and made multiple trips in the past couple years to visit his daughter in Arizona. One of his last visits to Arizona to visit Amy, he attended his first NFL game between the Seahawks vs. Cardinals.
Family and friends were important to Greg. He attended all of his grandson’s sporting events, even coaching their hockey team. Over the last several years, he enjoyed tinkering on motorcycles with his grandson, Colby. One of his proudest moments, was attending his daughter’s graduation from WSU. He was at every monumental event of Amy, Colby, and Cameron.
Greg also enjoyed spending time with his sister, Nancy, and brother-in-law, Mike, at their vacation home on Lake Chelan, WA. They would all attend live music and dance, enjoyed social hours, barbeques and seafood dinners at the Yacht Club, and boating on the lake. Greg also looked forward to an annual guys weekend every November in Stehekin, WA. Spending time with friends, talking and playing cards at the Buzz Inn, was one of his favorite pastimes.
Greg was a very kind hearted and generous man. He always thought the best of people.
Greg was the “cool dad”. Amy’s friends were treated like family. They often times referred to Greg as “The Reverend”; a play on words as he lived a bachelor lifestyle, with Amy sometimes being a handful.
Greg is survived by his “darling daughter” as he lovingly referred to her, Amy Rush of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Janice Andrews of Pasco, WA; sister, Nancy (Mike) Horey of Edmonds, WA; two grandsons; Colby (Catherine) Rush of East Wenatchee, WA, and Cameron (Abby) Rush of Fort Bragg, NC; three nieces; and one nephew. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, George “Red” Thofson and Joyce (Allen) Thofson.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.