Grover “Kirk” Hall
May 12,1937 - April 3, 2023
Rock Island, WA
Born May 12, 1937, in Sage, AR, to Ewell D. and Audrey “Tina” Hall, the first born son of what would be 11 children. He passed away on April 3, 2023, at the age of 85. He attended school in Orondo, WA, and was one of the original “Bridgewalkers” attending Wenatchee High School. In 1955, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Long Beach, CA. He played baseball for the Terminal Island Islanders as a pitcher, which included seven straight wins and four shutouts. He would say these were the best years of his life playing ball and that he should have stayed in the Navy. He was honorably discharged on May 9, 1958.
He returned to Washington and worked for Boeing in Seattle., WA. Married his childhood sweetheart, Kathleen Day, on March 6, 1959. They had three children: Vicki, Rusty, and Susan, (who died shortly after birth). Kirk worked for Stretch Garrett in Rock Island, WA, and Larson AFB/Missile Storage Facility, Warden, WA, before getting hired at Alcoa Aluminum. He and Kathleen bought her parent's house, planted an orchard, and raised their children. Kirk retired in 1993, from Alcoa. He continued to run his hobby orchard, traveled with Kathleen, played men's softball, cheered on his beloved Dodgers, and enjoyed their grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen; son, Rusty; daughter, Susan; brothers: Bill and Jerry Dale Hall; and three sisters: Melba Stuart, Charlotte Robertson, and Gail Hall. He is survived by daughter, Vicki (Chris) Morrison; grandchildren: Shane (Madi) Morrison, Kristin (Trent) Domser, Cameron Hall, Jase (Jessica) Hall, and Peyton (Jeff) Walker; great-grandchildren: Audrey and Quinton Morrison, Jack Domser, and Nola Hall. He is also survived by two brothers: Vaughn (Ruth) Hall and Paul Hall; three sisters: Donna Ellis, Scottie (Dick) King, and Carolyn (Lonnie) Marlin, all of East Wenatchee, WA.
A special thank you to Confluence Hospital and Hospice. At his request, there will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
GO DODGERS!
