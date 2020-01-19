Gwendoline Nina Roberts
August 12, 1915 – January 9, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Gwendoline Nina Roberts, age 104, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Avalon Adult Family Home, with her nieces by her side. From her birth in Bruce, WI, on August 12, 1915, to her death on Thursday, she loved being with people, sharing stories of her life, and she lived by her faith. She was born on a dairy farm to Sam and Pearl Stevens and was the oldest of ten children.
Gwen married in 1934, and was blessed with a daughter, Virginia Lee, in late 1935. Unfortunately, Virginia went home to Heaven at the age of two. Gwen remarried in 1948, to the love of her life, Earl Roberts. The two moved to El Cajon, CA, where together, they built a life owning or operating several businesses. Gwen was also a waitress at the Bostonia Ballroom in El Cajon, for 30 years. Gwen was very proud to have been an accomplished beautician for many years.
Earl went home to Heaven in 1979. Gwen was a member of the Bostonia Baptist Church in El Cajon, for many years. Gwen served faithfully as deaconess, social committee member, church hostess, and the wedding director.
Gwen moved to Washington in 2002, where she lived until going home. Gwen enjoyed baking, gardening, and always enjoyed music. She was a member of Calvary Crossroads, formerly First Baptist Church, since 2002, happily serving as a greeter and calling shut-ins.
Preceding Gwen in death were her husband, Earl; daughter, Virginia Lee; close friend and companion, Art Sporleder; parents, Sam and Pearl Stevens; siblings: Don, Wilford, Arnie, and Sam Stevens; sisters: Mildred McBee, Alice Frazier, Rachel Meyer, and Dorothy Loga. Gwen is survived by her godchildren: Dennis Frazier (Barbara) of Albuquerque, NM, Steven Frazier (Janet) of Moro, OR, and Shelby Frazier, Talkeetna, AK; youngest brother, Rex Stevens of Roseburg, OR.; sisters-in-law Betty, Ina, and Darlene; a host of nieces and nephews; as well as her many, many friends.
The family would like to thank Aunt Gwen’s dear friend and neighbor, Teresa, for always checking in on Gwen, taking her shopping, and helping her out, whenever the need arose. We would also like to thank Avalon Adult Family Home, as well as the incredible Hospice nurses who cared for her the last weeks of her life.
A Memorial Service will be held in late spring at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.