GFBurke1.jpg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gwendolyn F. Burke

December 2, 1936 – October 20, 2021

Chelan, WA

Gwendolyn F. Burke, of Chelan, WA, passed away on October 20, 2021. She was born on December 2, 1936, to Ruth and Thomas Ingram of Hapeville, GA. Gwen married Norman K. Burke, Jr., on June 8, 1957, and they moved to Washington state, which is where she remained throughout her life.

Gwen attended Georgia State College of Business Administration and was employed with Delta Airlines before she was married, then later, worked and retired from Trico Construction. Gwen enjoyed cooking and was famous for her homemade pies! She loved cooking, sewing and traveling. Gwendolyn will be sorely missed by her family.

She is survived by her three daughters: Susan Laing, Cynthia Vey and Jennifer Allyn. Gwen was blessed with five grandchildren and three great -grandchildren.

Services will be held on March 11, 2022, at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA, at 1:00 p.m. Please leave any thought and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.

To plant a tree in memory of Gwendolyn Burke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.