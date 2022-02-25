Gwendolyn F. Burke, of Chelan, WA, passed away on October 20, 2021. She was born on December 2, 1936, to Ruth and Thomas Ingram of Hapeville, GA. Gwen married Norman K. Burke, Jr., on June 8, 1957, and they moved to Washington state, which is where she remained throughout her life.
Gwen attended Georgia State College of Business Administration and was employed with Delta Airlines before she was married, then later, worked and retired from Trico Construction. Gwen enjoyed cooking and was famous for her homemade pies! She loved cooking, sewing and traveling. Gwendolyn will be sorely missed by her family.
She is survived by her three daughters: Susan Laing, Cynthia Vey and Jennifer Allyn. Gwen was blessed with five grandchildren and three great -grandchildren.
Services will be held on March 11, 2022, at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA, at 1:00 p.m. Please leave any thought and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.
