Gwendolyn Miller
Lynnwood, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Gwen Miller passed away on April 2, 2020, at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA. Gwen was born August 22, 1925, in Blockton, IA, to Glade and Letha Dowlin. She graduated from Blockton High School in 1943. After graduation, she moved to Des Moines, IA, where she worked in an insurance office for three years, before moving to Washington state. Gwen was raised on a farm in Iowa and from the time she was big enough, she helped her dad work in the fields and take care of all the animals.
After moving to Wenatchee, WA, she started working as a waitress in a local restaurant. That was where she met her future husband, Dick Miller, and married him seven months later. Gwen held many jobs in Wenatchee over the years. In addition to being a waitress, she also worked in fruit sheds packing apples and later, worked in the kitchens for the school district. At the time of retirement, she was a cook at the high school. After leaving that job, she found she missed it so went back to work part time as a cook in a local restaurant for a few years.
Gwen loved to bake and her pies, cookies, and apple dumplings were enjoyed by many of her friends and family. Over the years, she was told more than once she should have opened her own pie shop. She also loved spending time with family, embroidery work, playing bingo and cards with friends, and growing African violets.
She is survived by her children: Linda Fletcher and Mike (Teresa) Miller; grandson, Corey (Brie'n) Miller; and great-granddaughter, Emery Miller.
Due to Covid-19, a Memorial gathering will be held at a later date.