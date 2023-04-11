H. Maxine Davenport
November 9, 1931 – March 22, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
H. Maxine Davenport, was born November 9, 1931, in Wenatchee, WA. She was the third oldest of 16 plus children and moved around frequently during her childhood. She and most of her siblings were separated by either adoption, or the foster system; however, Maxine and her sister, Norma, were able to connect throughout those years and remained best friends throughout her life. Maxine worked hard over the years to locate all of her siblings and she organized two different family reunions for them to meet and reconnect.
Maxine moved back to the Wenatchee area during high school, where she met her husband, Phil Davenport. Eventually, Phil's parents became Maxine's legal guardians, and she was welcomed into the Davenport household. There, she became part of the family with Jim, Dick, Phil and Barb.
Phil and Max married in 1952, welcomed a daughter, Lorie; and son, Brooks, (during Phil's college years at WSU and U of W medical school,); son, Stuart; and daughter, Amy, (while in the Air Force in California.) They returned to Wenatchee, where Phil was Wenatchee's first dermatologist. She was a spectator at all of her children's sporting activities, and was a co-owner of Floral Designs by the Tumbleweed with her dear friend, Dede Whiteman.
Maxine was active at the Calvary Bible Church, was on the Board of the Greater Wenatchee Girls Softball Association, was the leader of the Panther Parent Booster Club for several years, along with other community activities. Most importantly, Maxine was a giving, gentle woman who loved her family and friends to the fullest. Maxine enjoyed such things as fishing, doing puzzles, and hosting family holidays.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and several of her siblings. She is survived by her children: Lorie Hughes (Rick), Brooks Davenport (Julie), Stuart Davenport, and Amy Evitt (Stephen); grandchildren: Sandra Tipton, Kevin Hughes, Phillip Davenport, Tyler Davenport, Anna Keller, Mandy Hupp, Krista Maroni and Kellen Ray; great-grandchildren: Lauryn Tipton, Adric and Lainey Davenport, Sadie and Hazel Hupp and Mila Maroni.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Maple Lodge, who loved on our mom during her final nine months, and to all of the caring in-home support providers she was blessed with.
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Bible Church on April 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Please leave your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
