Harley H. King
Manson, WA
Harley H. King, age 88, was surrounded by his family when he died, on August 31, 2020, at his home in Manson, WA. A man of faith, Harley walked with Jesus Christ throughout his life. The love God showed him was reflected in Harley’s love for his family and friends. He is now with family and friends that went on before him.
Harley graduated from Leavenworth High School, in 1949, and joined the Navy, where he got his start in the electronics field. After earning his degree at University of Washington, Harley had a long and diversified career that covered electronic manufacturing, long haul truck driving, custom home building, and commercial/industrial construction.
After retirement, Harley and his wife, Lanora, traveled the continent in an RV, spending time with family, and making many new friends. He loved the island life, boating, snow skiing, and helping anyone who had a construction project to be done.
Harley is survived by his wife, Lanora; children: Shannon, Terri and her husband, Michael, and Dale; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brothers: Sam and Leroy; and many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at Old Leavenworth North Road Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA.