Harold Badten 5 hrs ago 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Harold BadtenApril 3, 1933 - December 1, 2022Waterville, WAA Celebration of Life for Harold Ernest Badten will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, WA. It will be open to the public. To plant a tree in memory of Harold Badten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary