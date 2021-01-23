Harold Douglas Clark
Moses Lake, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Harold Douglas "Harry" Clark, 77, loving husband and father of four, passed away Saturday, early in the morning, on January 2, 2021, peacefully in his sleep, at Lake Ridge Memory Care in Moses Lake, WA. He had resided there since September of 2020, with severe Parkinson’s Dementia.
Harold was born on September 4, 1943, in Colbert, OK, to Othanile and Doris Clark. He moved with his family to Chelan, WA, at the age of two. He spent most of his childhood swimming in Lake Chelan and fishing in the Columbia River. He graduated from Chelan High School, in 1961.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War, and was a Disabled Veteran for 20 years. He was an active member of The American Legion Post 64, in Cashmere, WA.
Harold married the love of his life, Mary Kettering on July 12, 1986; each brought two children into their marriage. He two daughters: Rebecca and Renee, her two sons: Rick and Marcus.
Harold was a journeyman welder and worked at Pybus Steel, until it closed in 1982, then he moved on to Far West, until forced to retire due to a stroke, in 2001. He loved his work and his play, gardening, fishing, and hunting. He loved each of his dogs with all of his heart. He was a gentle, quiet man, who dearly loved being a husband, father, and grandpa. His grandchildren adored him and lovingly called him Papa Chicken.
His hunting trips with lifelong friends were something he looked forward to each year. When no longer able to drive himself, his friends were always there to take him, especially Clint Pierce and his dad, Earl Pierce. His nephew, Rob Weber, from Texas, also traveled to Washington to hunt with Harold, for the past seven years that Harold was able to hunt.
Harold and Mary spent 42 years at their home in Cashmere, raising kids, dogs, chickens, turkeys, beef, and other critters. He had a passion for fishing and hunting that he shared with their children and friends. As a family, they spent many weekends camping in their motorhome. Harold was known for the best gardens with plenty of vegetables to can and share.
He was preceded in death by both parents; and his eldest sister, Fay Weber. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Rebecca Clark Johnston (Mike), Renee Clark LeBaron, Rick Kettering (David Cupach), and Marcus Kettering (Stephanie); five grandchildren: Kalanda (Cody), Amanda, Grace, Aubri, and Roman; and two great-grandchildren: Kaiden and Kailee. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Clark; sister, Grace (Junior) Hattabaugh of Chelan, WA; and many additional family members and friends who will greatly miss him.
We hope to have a gathering at our home on Airport Rd., in Cashmere, WA, and a Graveside Service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery in the summer of 2021.