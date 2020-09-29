Harold Elba
Batcheller, Jr.
November 11, 1933 - September 25, 2020
Salem, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Harold Batcheller, Jr. passed quietly September 25, 2020; he was 86 years old. Born on November 11, 1933, on his Mother's 30th birthday, to Lenna and Harold Batcheller, Sr. in Omak, WA, he was the youngest of three children and known to family and friends as " Junior", or "Batch".
He served in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War, and received an Honorable Discharge, in 1957. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Voris, in November of 1959, and celebrated 60 years of marriage, in 2019. They lived in Okanogan, Omak, and Wenatchee, WA, and most recently Salem, OR. They had three children: Annette Williams (Lonnie), Nancy Gallaher (Kevin), Marvin Batcheller (Darcy).
Harold worked at Biles Coleman and Jeglum Chevron in Omak and Sugg's Tire in Wenatchee. He served as a volunteer fireman in both Omak and Wenatchee, and worked at Mission Ridge Ski Area on the weekends. He was known as a hard worker and thought of fondly by many.
After retirement in the early 90's, Harold and Marilyn enjoyed working as campground hosts and exploring the Northwestern United States.
Harold was preceded in death by his siblings; and parents; and survived by his wife; three children; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his faithful rescue pup, Buddy.
Harold, Junior, Batch, Dad, Grandpa, Grandpa Cookie, Pops was a light for us all and will be greatly missed. This isn't goodbye, but instead "until we see you again".
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and health professionals that cared for Dad over the years and give a special thank you to the staff at Prestige Southern Hills Assisted Living and Willamette Valley Hospice.
In lieu of flowers or donations if you're able, save a rescue pet from your local animal shelter. A private family service will be held at a later date.