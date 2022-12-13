Harold Ernest Badten
April 4, 1933 – December 1, 2022
Waterville, WA
Harold Badten was born in Reeder, ND, to John and Clara Badten. The family, including Harold's three brothers, moved to Washington in the 1930's. After living in the Seattle area for a time, the family moved to Waterville when Harold was in high school. He participated in sports and was a proud member of the 1951 Shockers basketball team that placed fifth in the state tournament.
Harold enlisted in the Army in the early 1950's. While stationed in Austria, he had the honor of singing with the Army choir and sang along with the Vienna Boys Choir at Christmas. Harold also participated on the Army track and field team in the high jump. Following his time in the service, Harold returned to Waterville, determined to make it his lifelong home. He married Karen Mitchell on June 22, 1957, at the Douglas Lutheran Church, and together, they had four children: Boyd, Lezli, Keith, and Kevin. Harold and Karen owned the Waterville Mercantile in Waterville. After selling the Mercantile, Harold started Badten Insurance Agency, where he worked as a Grange insurance agent until his retirement.
Harold was very active in the Waterville community and loved it dearly. He served on the Waterville Town Council, the Lutheran Church Council, and served as a track and field official, working local track meets as well as the state tournament for many years. He had numerous hobbies throughout his life including Ham Radio (K7EYM), playing pinochle, gardening, fly fishing, golfing, and riding motorcycles; just to name a few.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, of 65 years; as well as his son; Boyd (Nancy), daughter, Lezli (Jon) Dulude; son, Keith (Jean); son, Kevin; and nine grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, and a Memorial Service will take place in the spring/summer of 2023. Memorials may be made to the Waterville Ambulance fund.
