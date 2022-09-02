Harold “Hal” Dean Borror
May 18, 1932 – August 28, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Harold “Hal” Dean Borror
May 18, 1932 – August 28, 2022
Entiat, WA
Harold “Hal” Dean Borror, 90, of Entiat, WA, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022. Hal was born May 18, 1932, in Garnett, KS, to parents, Donald Borror and Leona Borror Gronski. When Hal was still a young boy, his family moved to Seattle, WA, where he attended school, and after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, he became a University of Washington graduate.
Not long after accepting a teaching and coaching position at Entiat High School, Hal met his sweetheart, Barbara Sue Martin. The happy couple were married for 55 years, during which they raised their family in Entiat, where Hal continued to teach Social Studies to grades 7-12 for 30 years before retiring. Hal was an avid golfer and historian, spending his retirement playing 18 holes almost daily and compiling endless research documents on General Custer. When he wasn't on the green, Hal reveled in solving the most complicated puzzles and enjoyed collecting coins, stamps, and Native American artifacts. He also had a passion for painting with oils and pen and ink. Hal loved to laugh and was notorious for his amusing sense of humor. Most of all, Hal was a family man, devoted to his wife and children.
Hal is survived by his son, Darren Borror (wife, Lia); and granddaughter, Jade Borror. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Barbara Sue; daughter, Kelli; and brothers: Donald and Jackie Borror.
A Graveside Service will be held at Entiat Cemetery, Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Chaplain Jamie Wilhite officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.