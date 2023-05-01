Harold Holdeman

Harold was born to Harold E. Holdeman and Bertie Mae (Gooch) Holdeman in Springfield, MO, on December 9, 1941. Harold passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2023, with his wife and daughter at his side.
Harold attended school in Springfield MO, where he met and married the love of his life, Charlotte Ann Smith, on June 2, 1962. Harold and Charlotte, with their daughter Sandra, moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1966, and Harold found work at Sears, as the Paint and Catalog Department Manager. Then, in 1975, Harold started work with J.N. Vail Company as a roofing estimator/salesman for residential and commercial sales.
Harold continued to work for J. N. Vail until his retirement in 2011. He loved to fish his whole life and loved sharing that love of fishing with his wife, his children and his grandchildren. Harold also enjoyed going to Vegas with his wife as often as they could.
Harold is survived by his wife, Charlotte, with whom he celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last June. Harold is also survived by his daughter, Sandra (significant other, Gary); and his two sons: Jeff (wife, Amy) and Steve (wife, Jessica); as well as 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and sister, Norma Jean Dickerson.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023,at 1:00 p.m., at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones&Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
