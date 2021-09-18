Harold Leslie Johnston

It has been three years since Harold passed away, leaving our world at once lonelier but also enriched by his time with us.
Harold, known to his friends at the American Legion hall as "Harold Number 2", was born October 14, 1925, in Lancaster, MN, one of 13 siblings, all sisters except two brothers. He graduated from Blaine High School and shortly thereafter, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps; serving on Guam with VMF 214, the Black Sheep Squadron.
He was a proud lifetime member of the I.B.E.W and worked on industrial projects throughout the west.
A previous obituary listed Harold's survivors, but mistakenly omitted his grandson, Jason Watts of Kailua Kona, HI, who affectionately referred to Harold as "Walt" to distinguish him from the other Harolds in his circle of acquaintances and golf buddies. Jason was trying to put together one last memorable round of golf for Harold, but it was not to be.
Harold's family would like to thank the American Legion Post 10 and the Auxiliary for the wonderful reception in their facility honoring his life. Also appreciated was the American Legion Rifle Team who rendered a gun salute, and the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard for their rendering of Taps and presentation of the flag. We are sure Harold proudly watched the ceremony.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Johnston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
